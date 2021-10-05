Body of man found in Great Pee Dee River after crash was Myrtle Beach man, coroner says

Coroner’s office. jbell@thesunnews.com

The body found in Florence County in the Great Pee Dee River on Sunday was a Myrtle Beach man, according to the Florence County Coroner’s Office.

The office announced Monday the body of Stanley O’Neal Pickett, 43, of Myrtle Beach, was recovered by South Carolina Department of Natural Resources personnel Sunday morning.

Authorities had been searching for a body in connection to a crash on Sept. 24 in which a Ford F-150 drove into the river, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Pickett’s body will undergo an autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, according to the coroner’s office.

At 11:21 p.m. on Sept. 24, Pickett was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 east on U.S. Highway 378 near the Marion County line —4 miles north of Johnsonville — when he ran off the road, struck several trees and went into the river, according to the SCHP.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Florence County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the wreck.