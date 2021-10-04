Horry County teenager dies days after car wreck, coroner says

An Horry County girl has died several days after a car crash, officials said.

Kali Rank, 16, was in a car wreck Sept. 27 and died in the hospital Saturday, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

The wreck happened last Monday on U.S. Highway 501 in Aynor. Rank lived in the Conway/Aynor area, Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said.

Members of a soccer team Rank played on set up a GoFundMe fundraiser this weekend to help cover hospital expenses for her family.

This story was originally published October 4, 2021 11:21 AM.