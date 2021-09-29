A grocery store in Myrtle Beach sold $10K Mega Millions ticket

In this 2005 file photo, customers from both South Carolina and Georgia pour into Greg Gas Plus in North Augusta on Monday to buy lottery tickets. Gas station employee Jack Leverett Jr. makes change for a Lottery player, who plays everyday. This customer’s Monday picks were one number shy of a big win. The State

A $10,000 lotto ticket was sold at a grocery store in Myrtle Beach.

A customer at the Food Lion at 3501 Belle Terre Blvd. missed winning the Mega Millions jackpot by one number. The lotto player matched four white ball numbers and the gold Megaball number, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery .

The winning numbers from Tuesday’s drawing were 18, 30, 43, 68, 69 and Megaball 22.

Officials say lotto players should check their tickets. The player has 180 days to claim their prize.

The chances of matching four out of the five white ball numbers and the Megaball number are 1 in 931,001.