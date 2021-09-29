Overnight fire causes substantial damage to beloved Horry County bar

A two-alarm fire in the early hours of Sept. 29, 2021 caused substantial damage to Windjammer Pub in Little River.

A two-alarm fire has caused substantial damage to a popular pub in Little River Wednesday morning.

The overnight fire appears to have caused the roof of Windjammer Pub to collapse. Wednesday morning, a chalkboard near the building’s door had scrawled on it a request for prayers.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the scene of the fire at 2:53 a.m., according to the department. The bar is located at 2300 South Carolina Highway 179.

There are no reported injuries from the fire, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

WPDE-TV reported that the fire was under control at 5 a.m.

Kevin Keyser, a regular at Windjammer Pub, told WPDE that the bar was like a home to him.

“It was a place that everyone was like a family,” Keyser told the TV station. “So many people are sad right now. . . I’m going to miss all the laughing, joking and just all the love that came out of that building,” he said.