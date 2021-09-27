SUV crashes through consignment shop in Pawleys Island, making it all the way inside

Carolina Scanner

One person was taken to the hospital after a care drove into a consignment store in Pawleys Island on Monday afternoon, according to Lt. Bill Collins with Midway Fire Rescue.

The consignment store says Goodwill Boutique, though Collins said he believes it’s actually operating under a different name nowadays.

Despite extensive damage, Collins said he doesn’t believe the building was structurally compromised. Photos show an SUV completely inside the store following the crash.