Coastal Carolina University hands out first COVID-19 vaccine incentive scholarships

Coastal Carolina University has awarded its first four scholarships as part of the school’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive program, the school announced.

During the fall and spring semester, the university is awarding four $2,500 scholarships each week for 10 weeks.

Two grand prize scholarships, which include full tuition as well as room and board for a full semester, will also be awarded as part of the program.

The first four winners are:

Jaclyn Catalano, a sophomore hospitality, resort and tourism management major from Houston

Makayla McElhaney, a senior biology major from Goose Creek

Vincent Petitti, a sophomore physical education major from Wynantskill, New York

Kathryn Rossi, a freshman theater arts major from Whitefish, Montana

The news of the scholarship awards was first reported by WMBF.

The scholarship money is supported through federal CARES Act funding provided to the school, according to university officials.

CCU says more than 3,300 students have already uploaded their vaccination records to be eligible for the weekly drawings.

The school is also hosting vaccine clinics with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control in October. Vaccines will be available on Oct. 1 and Oct. 11 at the Singleton Building Ballroom from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Students can also get vaccinated at CCU’s Student Health Services but are asked to make an appointment online or by calling (843) 349-6543. Students fully vaccinated via CCU’s Student Health Services are automatically entered into future drawings.

