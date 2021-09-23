Local

Murrells Inlet man dies nearly 2 weeks after vehicle crash in Garden City, coroner says

A 63-year-old Murrells Inlet man died nearly two weeks after a vehicle wreck in Garden City Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

John Blakely Jr. was in a vehicle wreck at approximately 9:30 a.m. Sept. 10 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 17 Business and Mount Gilead Road. He died at 2:07 p.m. Tuesday from injuries sustained in the crash, the coroner’s office said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.

This story was originally published September 23, 2021 2:31 PM.

Profile Image of David Wetzel
David Wetzel
David Wetzel serves in both editor and reporter roles for The Sun News. An award-winning journalist, he has reported on all types of news, sports and features stories in over a decade as a member of the staff. Wetzel has won awards for sports column, feature and headline writing.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service