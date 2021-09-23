Murrells Inlet man dies nearly 2 weeks after vehicle crash in Garden City, coroner says

A 63-year-old Murrells Inlet man died nearly two weeks after a vehicle wreck in Garden City Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

John Blakely Jr. was in a vehicle wreck at approximately 9:30 a.m. Sept. 10 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 17 Business and Mount Gilead Road. He died at 2:07 p.m. Tuesday from injuries sustained in the crash, the coroner’s office said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.

