You can adopt dogs and cats while out shopping in the Myrtle Beach area. Here’s why

Grand Strand Humane Society jlee@thesunnews.com

The Grand Strand Humane Society will temporarily operate out of Tanger Outlets while its original building undergoes renovations, officials said.

While the City of Myrtle Beach completes renovations, the no-kill humane society will temporarily operate out of the Tanger Outlets mall located on U.S. Highway 501, according to a news release from the mall’s marketing team.

“We are honored to serve as Grand Strand Humane Society’s home away from home,” Carlee Dewey, of the outlet mall’s marketing team, said in a news release.

Adoptable dogs and cats will be sheltered in a 4,200-square-foot space located across from Carolina Pottery, according to the news release.

The Grand Strand Humane Society will be open from the Tanger Outlets location on Highway 501 daily from noon to 6 p.m. Shoppers can walk in or schedule an appointment by submitting an adoption application online, the news release states.

