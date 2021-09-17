Local
Horry County police officer injured in vehicle crash near S.C. Highway 9, SCHP said
An Horry County police officer was injured Friday morning after a vehicle wreck, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
At about 5:50 a.m. near Highway 9 & S.C. 410 a car ran a stop sign and hit the officer’s car.
The police vehicle, a 2014 Chevy Tahoe, was traveling north on Highway 9. A Nissan ran through a stop sign on SC 410 and struck the police car.
The officer was transported to a local hospital, as were the driver and two passengers in the Nissan. The officer has non-life threatening injuries and the condition of the others involved is unclear.
This collision remains under investigation by SCHP.
This story was originally published September 17, 2021 12:06 PM.
