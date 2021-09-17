Horry County police officer injured in vehicle crash near S.C. Highway 9, SCHP said

Stock image

An Horry County police officer was injured Friday morning after a vehicle wreck, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

At about 5:50 a.m. near Highway 9 & S.C. 410 a car ran a stop sign and hit the officer’s car.

The police vehicle, a 2014 Chevy Tahoe, was traveling north on Highway 9. A Nissan ran through a stop sign on SC 410 and struck the police car.

The officer was transported to a local hospital, as were the driver and two passengers in the Nissan. The officer has non-life threatening injuries and the condition of the others involved is unclear.

This collision remains under investigation by SCHP.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This story was originally published September 17, 2021 12:06 PM.