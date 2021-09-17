New Myrtle Beach senior living perks will include chefs, art studio, spa, scotch lounge

Watercrest Myrtle Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care is accepting reservations. Depiction courtesy of Watercrest Senior Living Group

The upscale Watercrest Senior Living community in Myrtle Beach is now taking reservations for future residents.

The creators of the development are welcoming visitors at the community sales office who are interested in securing a residence in the 98-unit resort-style senior living community. There are 76 assisted-living and 22 memory-care apartments with resort-style service and extra care.

The community is under construction and is scheduled to welcome residents by the end of the year.

The sales office is located at 9713 North Kings Highway, Suite 201 in Waterway Village. Contact the sales team at 843-936-4020 or visit the office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment.

The development is at 6151 Colline Verdi Way, which is off 62nd Ave. North to the west of U.S. 17 Bypass.

Watercrest is offering amenities not often seen in senior assisted-living facilities.

The community and/or its multifamily buildings will include an attractive promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, cigar and scotch lounge, multiple dining venues, a resort-style pool, Southern-style outdoor living spaces, an art studio and gallery, large balconies, and a salon and spa.

The community offers residents wellness amenities including three chef-prepared meals daily, light and salt therapy, a contemporary fitness and physical therapy center, landscaped walking paths, live moss walls, and a concierge to organize activities including cultural programs and outings.

Watercrest Myrtle Beach is one of two senior living development projects partnered between Watercrest, Corecam Capital Partners, and Peninsula Alternative Real Estate. The other recently opened in Macon, Georgia.

