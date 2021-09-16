Watch this video of the SpaceX rocket speeding past the moon over the Myrtle Beach area

Many people in the Myrtle Beach area got to see quite a spectacle Wednesday evening.

Many who either peered through their windows or stepped outside got to see SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Rocket fly through the sky during its Inspiration4 mission.

Readers of The Sun News provided pictures and video of the mission taking place from North Myrtle Beach to Murrells Inlet.

Inspiration4 featured the first all-civilian crew to go into orbit. The crew, assembled by SpaceX founder Elon Musk, included commander Jared Isaacman, pilot Sian Proctor, medical officer Hayley Arceneaux and mission specialist Chris Sembroski.

Video and photos show the rocket speeding past the moon in the night sky. The Murrells Inlet video, for example, shows the rocket in action around 8:07 p.m.

The historic flight concluded with several milestones, according to CNBC:

First entirely nonprofessional crew to become astronauts

First Black female pilot of spaceflight

Youngest American citizen to fly in space

First private SpaceX spaceflight







Earlier this year, billionaire businessmen Sir Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos went into orbit in their own space vehicles.