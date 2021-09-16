More lifeguard towers could be coming to Myrtle Beach. Here’s what to know

More lifeguard towers are set to dot the beaches in Myrtle Beach by next summer as part of the city’s plan to improve safety on and near the ocean.

Dozens of custom-built lifeguard towers are planned to be added to the city’s beaches, parks director J.C. Blackhurst told the city’s beach advisory committee Wednesday, WBTW reported. Around 50 locations will be permitted for the new towers, but Blackhurst anticipates around 30 towers to be built ahead of summer 2022.

Between May 1 and Sept. 8, Myrtle Beach police reported nearly 6,000 calls to the beaches, though the majority of those were “self-initiated,” the department presented to the beach advisory committee. Five people have also drowned in the ocean and three in pools during that time, according to police department statistics.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department was also involved in 38 rescues, including 20 between the Withers Swash and 31st Avenue North, according to WBTW.

The city plans to consult with two beach services, Lack’s Beach Service and John’s Beach service, to decide on a uniform design for the towers so they can be built quickly, WBTW reported. The two services will use the towers, but they’ll be owned by the city.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The towers are set to cost around $3,000 each, and city council will need to approve funding before the plan fully comes to fruition. The city is working toward a franchise agreement with the two beach service companies for next year, but City Manager Jonathan “Fox” Simons told WBTW he doesn’t anticipate a problem with those two things happening simultaneously.