Chili festival featuring ‘The Office’ actor is headed to Myrtle Beach. Here’s what to know.

Chili lovers from all over the world will land in Myrtle Beach this weekend.

The city is hosting its first World Championship Chili Cookoff Friday to Sunday. The event will feature more than 500 chili flavors, music, entertainment and a cook-off.

The event, which offers free general admission, caught the attention of “The Office” actor Brian Baumgartner, who played Kevin Malone on the smash hit show. In one episode, Baumgartner’s character dropped a massive pot of chili in a scene that’s worked its way into social media and meme humor in recent years.

Baumgartner will attend the event to judge entries, emcee a cooking demo and present awards to winners, according to a news release.

This weekend will be the event’s debut in Myrtle Beach, but it’s the 54th year of the event, after the coronavirus forced a hiatus in 2020.

General admission is free, and for $15, attendees can taste any of the offered chili flavors and vote for their favorite. VIP upgrades are available.

The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 17 to Sept. 19 at the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place, located at 812 North Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.

This story was originally published September 15, 2021 9:48 AM.