Local

A lotto player in Myrtle Beach area misses Powerball jackpot by one number but wins $50K

In this 2005 file photo, customers from both South Carolina and Georgia pour into Greg Gas Plus in North Augusta on Monday to buy lottery tickets. Gas station employee Jack Leverett Jr. makes change for a Lottery player, who plays everyday. This customer’s Monday picks were one number shy of a big win.
In this 2005 file photo, customers from both South Carolina and Georgia pour into Greg Gas Plus in North Augusta on Monday to buy lottery tickets. Gas station employee Jack Leverett Jr. makes change for a Lottery player, who plays everyday. This customer’s Monday picks were one number shy of a big win. Jill Richards The State

A lotto player in the Myrtle Beach area won $50,000 over the weekend but missed one number to win the jackpot.

The winner from Saturday’s drawing got four out of the five white ball numbers right, along with the red Powerball number, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The winning numbers from Saturday were 20, 31, 38, 40, 49 and Powerball 21, WMBF reported Monday.

The ticket was sold at a Circle K in Carolina Forest.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service