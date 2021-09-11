Myrtle Beach officer killed on duty to be inducted into SC Law Enforcement Hall of Fame

A Myrtle Beach police officer killed in the line of duty will have a permanent place in the South Carolina Law Enforcement Hall of Fame.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety confirmed to WMBF that Pfc. Jacob Hancher will be inducted into the prestigious group on Sept. 22.

The induction ceremony will take place nearly a year after Hancher was killed while responding to a domestic violence call.

On Oct. 3, a gunman opened fire, killing Hancher and injuring another officer. The gunman, 20-year-old John Derek Aycoth, was shot and killed by police during a shootout.

Hancher’s name has also been etched into the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.

Hancher had been a community officer with the Myrtle Beach Police Department for four years and was a certified police officer for the department for just under one year. He also served as a volunteer firefighter.

After a public funeral service in Myrtle Beach, Hancher was buried in his hometown of Waldorf, Maryland.