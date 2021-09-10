Georgetown County fire chief retiring after more than 30 years leading department

The last time Georgetown County had a fire chief other than Mack Reed, Ronald Reagan was the U.S. president, George Michael was topping the music charts with his hit song “Faith,” and the Soviet Union still existed.

While employee turnover has been a regular part of the Georgetown County Fire/EMS in recent years, the man heading the department has been the one constant. But that will soon change.

After more than 30 years leading the department, Chief Mack Reed announced his retirement Friday. Taking the job in 1989, he was just the second chief in the fire department’s history after it was formed in 1982 and the only one to preside since the merger in 2005 with Georgetown County EMS.

Reed’s retirement comes amid a yearslong staffing shortage — an issue many South Carolina fire departments are facing — that has led to several stations in the county being staffed with just one firefighter at a time.

Consistent vacancies have led to more mandated overtime, which leads to burnt out employees, which leads to more turnover in a cycle that’s been difficult to break as recruitment has also lagged, department staff and administrators have previously told The Sun News.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.