Local

Missing swimmer in Cherry Grove found dead, North Myrtle Beach police say

Cherry Grove Beach
Cherry Grove Beach Alex Lang alang@sunnews.com

A 68-year-old man was found dead in the ocean around 6100 N. Ocean Blvd. in North Myrtle Beach.

He was last seen in the water a little before 2 p.m., according to Patrick Dowling, a spokesman for North Myrtle Beach police. The missing man’s body was found at about 2:40 p.m.

Officials report that his family was on the beach as the search took place.

Fire, police and beach patrol personnel and drones were on the scene to help with the search.

Top stories

Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III writes about crime, courts and police for The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Albert was editor-in-chief at Florida International University’s student newspaper. He also covered Miami-Dade and Broward County for WLRN, South Florida’s NPR station.He is an award-winning journalist who has reported throughout South Florida and New York City. Hablo espanol.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service