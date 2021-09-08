Missing swimmer in Cherry Grove found dead, North Myrtle Beach police say

Cherry Grove Beach alang@sunnews.com

A 68-year-old man was found dead in the ocean around 6100 N. Ocean Blvd. in North Myrtle Beach.

He was last seen in the water a little before 2 p.m., according to Patrick Dowling, a spokesman for North Myrtle Beach police. The missing man’s body was found at about 2:40 p.m.

Officials report that his family was on the beach as the search took place.

Fire, police and beach patrol personnel and drones were on the scene to help with the search.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.