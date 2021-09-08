Woman visiting Myrtle Beach sues Ocean Boulevard hotel after beg bug bites

A woman visiting Myrtle Beach this summer is suing the hotel where she stayed after she was bitten by bed bugs, a lawsuit states. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

A woman visiting Myrtle Beach this summer is suing the hotel where she stayed after she was bitten by bed bugs, a lawsuit states.

The lawsuit, filed in Horry County Court on Tuesday, states Amanda Willingham Martell was visiting the Mermaid Inn when she was bitten. Martell is from Spartanburg County, South Carolina.

In late June, Martell stayed at the Mermaid Inn, located at 5400 N. Ocean Blvd. During her stay, she was bitten by bed bugs in her room while she slept, the lawsuit states.

Martell told hotel management about the bed bug situation in the mattresses, bedding and carpet.

That hotel knew or should have known that the room given to Martell was infested with bed bugs, the lawsuit states.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As a result of hotel’s negligence, Martell suffered permanent emotional distress, loss of pleasures and enjoyment of life, according to the lawsuit.

The Mermaid Inn declined to comment when asked by The Sun News about the lawsuit.