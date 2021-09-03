Plans for the Labor Day weekend? Here’s what weather to expect

A northbound view of the beach Wednesday afternoon as crowds gather along the coast in Myrtle Beach amidst the coronavirus pandemic. jbell@thesunnews.com

Locals and travelers in the Myrtle Beach area can expect dry and sunny weather for the Labor Day weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures for Saturday through Monday will be cooler in the mornings and warmer in the evenings, meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C., said Friday. People can expect it to be closer to 60 degrees early in the day and around 80 degrees later on.

There will be mostly sunny skies during the holiday, and it will be getting warmer as the weekend progresses.

Meteorologists don’t expect any tropical systems to affect the area.