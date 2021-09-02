Horry County coroner identifies man struck and killed by semi-truck near Conway

Coroner’s office. jbell@thesunnews.com

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the person struck and killed by a semi-truck Monday near Conway.

Christopher Ford, 54, of Florence, was killed when walking along U.S. Highway 501 around 2:45 a.m., according to the coroner’s office. The vehicle involved was a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The crash took place about 3 miles north of Conway. The driver was the only person in the truck, Tidwell said.

Ford died at the scene of multiple traumatic injuries, according to the coroner’s office.