These are 5 of the worst invasive species taking over in Horry County

Anyone spending time outdoors in Horry County is probably noticing a few things: the beautiful ocean and beaches, the signature palmetto trees and, unfortunately, the roaches.

But there are a few species of animals and plants that have caught the attention of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) because they’re not native to the area, and they could pose a threat to crops and existing native species. If a non-native species causes harm to property, the economy or native plants or animals, it is considered an invasive species.

In Horry County, these five species are monitored by the SCDNR. It’s not an exhaustive list, but these are top of mind for experts in the area.

Wild hogs

Wild hogs, along with coyotes, have gained a “toehold” in South Carolina in recent decades, according to David Lucas of SCDNR. The species was originally brought to South Carolina in the 1500s, and has been present in the coastal regions of the state ever since. By 2008, presence of wild hogs were reported in all counties in South Carolina, according to SCDNR. They aren’t protected in the state.

Wild hogs pose a threat for farmers, as they’re “enormously destructive” to crops and farmland, Lucas said. They also reproduce quickly.

Coyotes

Coyotes join wild hogs in being one of the most disruptive animals in South Carolina, Lucas said. They’re a more recent addition to the state’s landscape, arriving sometime in 1978 and now present in all South Carolina counties. Coyotes reproduce quickly, too, and they’re known predators of fawns, young turkeys and other ground-nesting birds.

A hunting license or permit isn’t required to shoot a coyote within 100 yards of your home, according to SCDNR, and night hunting is permitted on registered properties.

Geckos

Geckos have made their way from the coastal part of the state into the Midlands, but the negative impacts of this non-native species on other native species are minor at worst. There are only 12 species of lizards that are native to South Carolina, despite it being commonplace to see them around. The Mediterranean gecko is a recent introduction most commonly seen in Columbia and Charleston, and it may pose a threat to some native species as they compete for food and habitat, SCDNR says.

Fire ants

Fire ants have been around in South Carolina since the 1960s, but they still create problems for farmers in the state. They’re mostly found outdoors, but they can occasionally invade a home or other building. They haven’t been known to damage the actual structure, but they can wreak havoc on electrical systems, air conditioners and other appliances. There’s also potential for stings, and it’s possible for people to have an allergic reaction to the sting. If you believe you have fire ants in your home, the first step is to make a positive identification, as further issues can come up if the species if misidentified and treated as a different kind of insect. Most times, fire ants are treated with different bait techniques.

Asian long-horned beetle

Asian long-horned beetles have raised concerns with experts after being spotted in Charleston County recently. Clemson University and the U.S. Department of Agriculture are working with landowners to halt the spread of this species.

The signs of the Asian long-horned beetle are evident in trees. If there’s an exit hole large enough to fit a pencil, sap running down the trunk of the tree, shallow discolored depressions in the bark or sawdust-like shavings, that may be an indication of an Asian long-horned beetle. If you believe you see an Asian long-horned beetle in Horry County, report it to Clemson University researchers here.