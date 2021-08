At 10:51 a.m., Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a structure fire call on Juxa Drive in Myrtle Beach.

One person is being treated for injuries after a house fire in Carolina Forest.

At 10:51 a.m., Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a structure fire call on Juxa Drive near Myrtle Beach.

A second alarm was sent. One person reported injuries and is being treated on scene.

Myrtle Beach fire department is assisting on the call. This fire will be under investigation, Horry County said.