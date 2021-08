Structure fire near Socastee. Horry County Fire Rescue

The Horry County Fire Rescue is warning drivers to avoid Highway 707 near Enterprise Road, as traffic is blocked, and will be for an extended amount of time.

At 9:07 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to a 2nd-alarm structure fire in this area.

There are no reported injuries.

This fire will be under investigation.

