Local

Pedestrian killed crossing Ocean Boulevard was from Murrells Inlet, coroner says

A Murrells Inlet man was killed by a truck while crossing Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, the Horry County Coroner’s Office confirmed.

Gregory McGough, 63, died on June 29 after he was taken to the hospital.

Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Thomas Vest announced the death on June 30, but McGough was not identified until Thursday, when The Sun News requested information from the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Vest said there is an ongoing investigation into the death and that the driver of the truck stayed on the scene after the crash. It is not clear if the driver was ever charged.

Profile Image of Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III writes about crime, courts and police for The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Albert was editor-in-chief at Florida International University’s student newspaper. He also covered Miami-Dade and Broward County for WLRN, South Florida’s NPR station.He is an award-winning journalist who has reported throughout South Florida and New York City. Hablo espanol.
