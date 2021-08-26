Local

3 planned hospitals in Horry County delayed by challenges from rival health systems

Tidelands Health Waccamaw Community Hopsital in Murrells Inlet Wednesday afternoon. | July 22, 2020.
Tidelands Health Waccamaw Community Hopsital in Murrells Inlet Wednesday afternoon. | July 22, 2020. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Three hospitals planned for Horry County — built by Tidelands Health, Grand Strand Health and McLeod Health — could all be delayed by months or longer as each of the companies, as well as Conway Medical Center, appealed the others’ projects before the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

According to the appeals, which MyHorryNews first reported and The Sun News has confirmed, the following projects now face delays:

The appeals, also known as requests for final review, come as the major medical care providers in Horry County vie to provide the 155 hospital beds the county will need in coming years, according to DHEC’s state health plan. As a way to control healthcare costs and avoid duplicating services, DHEC tightly controls how many and what kind of hospitals are allowed to be built, and must issue what’s called a certificate of need to a hospital before it can move forward with construction.

The certificate of need process, though, has an appeal period meaning that once DHEC awards a certificate, residents, competitors and others can challenge the agency and ask it to reconsider the certificate.

Top stories

Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

DHEC originally said Horry County will have the 155-hospital beds, and approved the certificates of need for the project earlier this year.

DHEC denied Grand Strand’s application for a new bed tower at the Grand Strand Medical Center facility because it deemed the project not necessary.

The coronavirus pandemic has spotlighted the need for more hospital beds in a rapidly growing county that was already lacking a sufficient number of beds. Tidelands Health is operating at more than 100% capacity during the most recent COVID-19 hospitalization surge, and as of Wednesday, only 42 hospital beds were available across the county, according to DHEC. The recent hospitalization spike has been propelled by unvaccinated COVID-19 patients, local hospitals say.

In addition to concerns about bed capacity, the slate of planned hospitals have also raised more immediate concerns about flooding as Horry County continues to add new residents and buildings.

At a community meeting in April, Socastee residents told Tidelands Health officials that they worried their hospital near Highway 31 could make flooding in their neighborhoods worse. The hospital officials said they’d take steps to ensure stormwater runoff from the property doesn’t enter surrounding properties or neighborhoods.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News
Profile Image of J. Dale Shoemaker
J. Dale Shoemaker
J. Dale Shoemaker covers Horry County government with a focus on government transparency, data and how the county government serves residents. A 2016 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, he previously covered Pittsburgh city government for the nonprofit news outlet PublicSource and worked on the Data & Investigations team at nj.com in New Jersey. A recipient of several local and statewide awards, both the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania and the Society of Professional Journalists, Keystone State chapter, recognized him in 2019 for his investigation into a problematic Pittsburgh Police technology contractor, a series that lead the Pittsburgh City Council to enact a new transparency law for city contracting. You can share tips with Dale at dshoemaker@thesunnews.com.
Profile Image of Mary Norkol
Mary Norkol
Mary Norkol covers housing and homelessness for The Sun News through Report for America, an initiative which bolsters local news coverage. She joined The Sun News in June 2020 after graduating from Loyola University Chicago. She was editor-in-chief of the Loyola Phoenix, leading the paper to first place in its general excellence category from the Illinois College Press Association. Norkol won awards in podcasting, multimedia reporting, in-depth reporting and feature reporting from the ICPA. While in college, she reported breaking news for the Daily Herald and interned at the Chicago Sun-Times and CBS Chicago.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service