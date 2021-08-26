Myrtle Beach stabbing victim was 38-year-old man who lived on Dunbar street

A Myrtle Beach man was stabbed to death in his home last week, police said. The Wichita Eagle

Freddy Matthews, 38, died after police said he was stabbed by Ismail Omar Dickerson, 43. Both men are from Myrtle Beach.

Dickerson is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a home on Dunbar St. in Myrtle Beach just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, a news release stated. When police arrived, they found Matthews and brought him to the hospital, where he died.