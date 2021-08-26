Conway man identified as victim killed by car near Coastal Carolina campus

A Conway man was killed just outside of Coastal Carolina University after being hit by a car, the Horry County coroner’s office said. Dreamstime via TNS

Lawrence Cheesbrough, 79, was lying in the road near the entrance to Coastal Carolina University’s campus when he was struck and killed by a vehicle on Friday morning.

A driver in a 2012 Chevy SUV was traveling south on U.S. 501 and was attempting to turn right onto University Boulevard when she struck a person lying in the road, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee.

Lee stated the victim was illegally in the roadway, so the driver will not be facing any charges.