This video shows baby sea turtles during rare daytime hatch near Myrtle Beach

Sea turtle hatchings are a normal occurrence on beaches along the Grand Strand. But it’s not everyday beachgoers get to see them.

A video posted on social media showing a single Loggerhead hatchling as it made its way from the nest to the water.

Vanessa Smith, who is a volunteer with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, posted the video on Facebook over the weekend.

Smith’s group, the sea turtle guardians, focus their conservation efforts in Garden City and Surfside Beach. Smith said this is the fourth turtle nest to hatch in Garden City.







“A day hatch is a rarity,” Smith said on Facebook. “Anyone who witnessed this was truly lucky and blessed.”







According to her post, volunteers were not expecting the nest to hatch but were able to escort the turtles to the water because a family told them.

Her post received quite a few comments from people asking questions and expressing their excitement from seeing the sea turtles, even if it is through Facebook.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Facebook user, Gail Crooks, said: “I never tire of watching this.”