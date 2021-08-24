Crash involving school bus slowing traffic in Conway, Horry County Fire Rescue says

A school bus was among three vehicles involved in a crash in Conway Tuesday afternoon, but no one from the bus was injured, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Two people were taken to the hospital following the crash, which took place at the intersection of S.C. 544 and West Cox Ferry Road, HCFR stated. Authorities were dispatched to the wreck at 3:29 p.m.

HCFR advises that there might be delays because of the crash and asks people to avoid the area if possible.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is on scene investigating.