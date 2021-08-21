Horry County coroner identifies body found in vehicle in Myrtle Beach pond

coroner’s office file photo jbell@thesunnews.com

Myrtle Beach police said a body was found inside a vehicle submerged in a pond Saturday morning.

The body of Najibullo Shermatov, 31, of Myrtle Beach was recovered from a storm water pond near Cole Street in Myrtle Beach, the Horry County Coroner confirmed.

Shermatob was in a car in the pond and died at the scene. The body was recovered by Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, the coroner’s office said.

An autopsy is scheduled for next week to determine the cause of death, the coroner’s office said.

The vehicle was found at around 9:20 a.m. Saturday on Robert Grissom Parkway. Myrtle Beach Police are investigating the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382.