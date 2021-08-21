Local

Horry County coroner identifies body found in vehicle in Myrtle Beach pond

coroner’s office file photo
coroner’s office file photo Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Myrtle Beach police said a body was found inside a vehicle submerged in a pond Saturday morning.

The body of Najibullo Shermatov, 31, of Myrtle Beach was recovered from a storm water pond near Cole Street in Myrtle Beach, the Horry County Coroner confirmed.

Shermatob was in a car in the pond and died at the scene. The body was recovered by Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, the coroner’s office said.

An autopsy is scheduled for next week to determine the cause of death, the coroner’s office said.

The vehicle was found at around 9:20 a.m. Saturday on Robert Grissom Parkway. Myrtle Beach Police are investigating the crash.

Top stories

Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382.

Profile Image of Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III writes about crime, courts and police for The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Albert was editor-in-chief at Florida International University’s student newspaper. He also covered Miami-Dade and Broward County for WLRN, South Florida’s NPR station.He is an award-winning journalist who has reported throughout South Florida and New York City. Hablo espanol.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service