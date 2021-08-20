Local

Jason Aldean will headline at 2022 Carolina Country Music Festival

Mickey Maguire of Boston, MA. (L), Erin Romano of Vienna, Va., Carol Romano and Glenna Harris of Falls Church, Va. (R) take a selfie in the VIP area Thursday afternoon on the first day of Carolina Country Music Fest.
Mickey Maguire of Boston, MA. (L), Erin Romano of Vienna, Va., Carol Romano and Glenna Harris of Falls Church, Va. (R) take a selfie in the VIP area Thursday afternoon on the first day of Carolina Country Music Fest. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Carolina Country Music Festival announced their first headliner for next year’s event.

Jason Aldean will perform at the festival, which takes place June 9-12, 2022.

The three time ACM Entertainer of the Year winner is best known for his songs Hicktown, Dirt Road Anthem, Burnin’ It Down, and many more.

Eager country music fans can already get their hands on tickets to the 2022 Carolina Country Music Fest, and save some money too.

The Myrtle Beach music festival which draws thousands of fans each year announced Friday, Aug. 6, that early bird tickets were available. Less than three hours later the “Super VIP” tickets were sold out.

Top stories

Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The tickets, currently only being sold as four-day passes, can be bought in full or paid using a payment plan.

“Early Bird tickets now on sale!” the festival tweeted Friday, saying that the lowest price the tickets will ever be is now. “Headliners coming up soon! We sold out last year and we’re coming to do it again,” the tweet continued.

Below are early bird the ticket options, according to the CCMF website.

4 Day GA: $169

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

4 Day Main Stage VIP: $329

4 Day Super VIP: $1199 (sold out)

Profile Image of Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III writes about crime, courts and police for The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Albert was editor-in-chief at Florida International University’s student newspaper. He also covered Miami-Dade and Broward County for WLRN, South Florida’s NPR station.He is an award-winning journalist who has reported throughout South Florida and New York City. Hablo espanol.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service