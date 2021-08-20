Jason Aldean will headline at 2022 Carolina Country Music Festival

Mickey Maguire of Boston, MA. (L), Erin Romano of Vienna, Va., Carol Romano and Glenna Harris of Falls Church, Va. (R) take a selfie in the VIP area Thursday afternoon on the first day of Carolina Country Music Fest. jbell@thesunnews.com

Carolina Country Music Festival announced their first headliner for next year’s event.

Jason Aldean will perform at the festival, which takes place June 9-12, 2022.

The three time ACM Entertainer of the Year winner is best known for his songs Hicktown, Dirt Road Anthem, Burnin’ It Down, and many more.

Eager country music fans can already get their hands on tickets to the 2022 Carolina Country Music Fest, and save some money too.

The Myrtle Beach music festival which draws thousands of fans each year announced Friday, Aug. 6, that early bird tickets were available. Less than three hours later the “Super VIP” tickets were sold out.

The tickets, currently only being sold as four-day passes, can be bought in full or paid using a payment plan.

“Early Bird tickets now on sale!” the festival tweeted Friday, saying that the lowest price the tickets will ever be is now. “Headliners coming up soon! We sold out last year and we’re coming to do it again,” the tweet continued.

Below are early bird the ticket options, according to the CCMF website.

4 Day GA: $169

3 Day GA Access to CCMF - Includes free entry to McDonald’s Thursday Night Kick Off Party - June 9th. (All tickets will be delivered in the form of a festival wristband - the wristband is your ticket. We will start shipping out wristbands in May 2022.)

4 Day Main Stage VIP: $329

4 Day Main Stage VIP Access to CCMF - Exclusive private area at main stage, VIP entrance, private cash bars, private restrooms. No Seating. Standing room only. Includes free entry to McDonald’s Thursday Night Kick Off Party - June 9th. (All tickets will be delivered in the form of a festival wristband - the wristband is your ticket. We will start shipping out wristbands in May 2022.)

4 Day Super VIP: $1199 (sold out)

4 Day Pass Super VIP Access to CCMF - The premier luxury experience at CCMF. 3 level platform viewing area with full bar, air conditioned catering tent with seating, inclusive of all beverages (beer, wine, cocktails, water, soda) & food (food includes light appetizers, and one full meal per day), exclusive VIP entrance, posh private restrooms. Includes free entry to McDonald’s Thursday Night Kick Off Party - June 9th (Super VIP area open but cash bar and food for Thursday Night Kick Off Party only.) (All tickets will be delivered in the form of a festival wristband - the wristband is your ticket. We will start shipping out wristbands in May 2022.)