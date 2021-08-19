‘Now I know what to expect:’ Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune files for re-election

Its official: Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune is running for re-election.

The mayor signed her re-election paperwork this afternoon at City Hall in front of reporters.

“Now I know what to expect,” Bethune told reporters. “I’m still just as passionate today if not more so than I was four years ago, especially when I look at all the accomplishments we’ve had.”

Bethune toted the city’s downtown revitalization project as one of those accomplishments along with what she called an “ongoing effort” to improve public safety and add more police officers.

The mayor has had challenges during her term, the COVID-19 pandemic being the most obvious and the worker shortage that ensued afterwards, she told reporters.

Bethune will be running incumbent against at least two other candidates including former Trump campaign photographer Gene Ho and former police officer Tammie Durant.

Bethune, Myrtle Beach’s first woman mayor, was elected in 2017 when she beat incumbent John Rhodes during a runoff election.