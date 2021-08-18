You may have seen her on Netflix. Soon, you can catch this boxer at a Myrtle Beach event.

Charlotte boxer Christy Salters Martin’s story sounds like a movie, and now it apparently is. 2011 AP File Photo

A boxer considered one of the best women in the sport who has recently garnered attention through a Netflix documentary is making her way to Myrtle Beach.

Christy Martin, a world championship boxer from West Virginia among the first women to be inducted to the International Boxing Hall of Fame, was at the center of an episode of Netflix’s sports documentary series “Untold,” which explored her history with abuse in tandem with athletic success. Martin’s ex-husband was convicted of attempted second-degree murder after he attacked her with a knife, ESPN reported.

“The outpouring of love and support after the release of Untold has been overwhelming,” Martin said in a news release promoting her upcoming event in Myrtle Beach. “While it is painful to relive much of what I had hoped to put behind me, it has truly been a blessing to hear about how many victims of domestic abuse that I’ve inspired.”

Martin is hosting a boxing event August 28 through her promotion company, Christy Martin Promotions, where participants can watch 11 bouts of boxing at the Crown Reef Resort in Myrtle Beach. Featured boxers include Myrtle Beach’s Victoriano Gonzales, Carlos Vanegas Nunez, Alonzo Butler, Brandon Spencer, Benny “Tony” Aguilar, Brandon Idrogo, Anthony Savilla and Julio Gomez Layva.

“I hope the wonderful people of Myrtle Beach will come out and support these amazing young fighters and give them the love that they deserve as they try to achieve their dreams and goals,” Martin said.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ringside seats and tables are sold out for the event, but general admission is $45. Tickets and more information can be found at eventbrite.com. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the first bout begins at 6 p.m.