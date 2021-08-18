Local
Two in hospital after golf cart flips near Horry County highway
Two people were taken to the hospital after a golf cart flipped near Myrtle Beach, authorities said.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to River Oaks Drive near Frontage Road B-2 around 8 p.m. Tuesday.
A black golf cart was overturned on the side of the road with a bent roof, photos of the crash showed. The condition of the people in the cart is unknown as of Wednesday morning.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.
