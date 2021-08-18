One dead in Horry County car crash near Surfside Beach

One person died after a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. 17 in Horry County late Tuesday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just before midnight at the Deerfield Links Drive intersection, said Master Trooper Brian Lee. Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the intersection at 8756 Highway 17 Bypass just after midnight.

The driver of a Dodge Journey was turning left onto Deerfield Links Drive from U.S. 17 and failed to yield the right of way to a Mercedes SUV that was heading north, Lee said.

The Dodge struck the Mercedes, killing the driver of the Dodge, Lee said. The driver of the Dodge was not wearing a seat belt, and the driver of the Mercedes was.

The name of the person killed in the crash has not been released yet by the Horry County Coroner’s Office and troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.

