Greenville man drowns in assisted living facility pool, Horry coroner says

A man helping his parents move into an assisted living facility was found dead in the facility’s pool Tuesday morning.

Christopher Dean Symonds, 52, of Greenville was discovered in assisted living off of Highway 179.

Cameras around the grounds caught footage of Symonds and was used by the coroner’s office to determine the time of death to be 3:20 a.m.

He died of asphyxiation due to drowning, accroding to the coroner’s office.