Local

Greenville man drowns in assisted living facility pool, Horry coroner says

coroner stock image
coroner stock image istockphoto

A man helping his parents move into an assisted living facility was found dead in the facility’s pool Tuesday morning.

Christopher Dean Symonds, 52, of Greenville was discovered in assisted living off of Highway 179.

Cameras around the grounds caught footage of Symonds and was used by the coroner’s office to determine the time of death to be 3:20 a.m.

He died of asphyxiation due to drowning, accroding to the coroner’s office.

Profile Image of Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III writes about crime, courts and police for The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Albert was editor-in-chief at Florida International University’s student newspaper. He also covered Miami-Dade and Broward County for WLRN, South Florida’s NPR station.He is an award-winning journalist who has reported throughout South Florida and New York City. Hablo espanol.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service