‘That’s why I don’t swim at dusk.’ Video shows man catching a shark from the beach

A series of videos captured a man catching a shark while fishing in North Myrtle Beach over the weekend.
One video, which was posted to a North Myrtle Beach Facebook group on Saturday, shows the man keeling down beside the fish as he gets ready to unhook it from his fishing line.
The shark, which appears to be about 3 feet long, was unhooked and released back into the ocean, according to Judy Draughon's post.
Another video shows the fisherman throwing the shark back as he stands in water up to his knees.
Facebook user Adam Longwell, commented on the post: "Maybe I'll just stay ankle deep tomorrow."
Karen White, another user, responded to the post, saying, "That's why I don't swim at dusk. They're feeding."
In North Myrtle Beach, it is illegal to fish for sharks within a mile of the beach or coastal waters. If someone catches a shark or other dangerous animal, they must release it once they notice it's on their line.
Anyone who fishes in the ocean must also have a a saltwater fishing license from the state, according to the South Carolina Code of Laws.
South Carolina waters are home to 20 types of sharks, said Erin Weeks, a spokeswoman for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.
"The most common of these are small coastal species like the Atlantic Sharpnose and Bonnethead sharks, which top out at only a few feet long," she said.
Weeks said it is not common for people to be bit by sharks, adding that is usually happens when a shark mistakes a body part for a fish.
"South Carolina sees an average of four reported bites per year, she said. "There have been no fatalities attributed to sharks in the last century."
