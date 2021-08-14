3 arrested after $15,000 in goods stolen from boat at Georgetown marina

Three men were arrested in Georgetown after police say they found drugs and stolen items from a marina in their possession.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the Marlin Quay Marina on Thursday after a report of stolen items aboard a boat docked there. The items included $15,000 worth of fishing tackle as well as YETI coolers.

Marina operators gave police a high-quality video showing the theft taking place.

The suspect’s boat was then found at a nearby rental property. When police approached, two people sped off in a pickup truck and nearly ran over a deputy, police said. The deputy then chased the truck and it pulled over.

Stolen items from the marina were found in the truck, which was driven by Christopher Wayne Allen, 24, of Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, and Timothy Joe Fowler, 36, of Taylors.

A “sizable” amount of crystal methamphetamine was also found inside the truck after deputies executed a search warrant, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies then went back to the rental property and arrested the boat’s owner, Nathaniel John Jenkins, 34, of Greenville.

Allen and Fowler were both charged with receiving stolen goods, while Jenkins was charged with grand larceny of $10,000 or more.

More charges are expected to be filed related to the drugs found, deputies said. All three men are being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center as of Friday evening.