Family sues over bed bugs in hotel on Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach

Patricia Grand hotel on Ocean Boulevard. Google Maps

A family visiting Myrtle Beach from Ohio was staying at an Ocean Boulevard hotel when they were bitten by bed bugs, a lawsuit states.

The lawsuit, filed in Horry County court Aug. 12, states that Michael Campbell and his child were staying at the Patricia Grand hotel in May when they were bitten.

On the third night of their 12-day vacation the family noticed the bites and let hotel management know, the lawsuit states. The bugs were in the bedding, carpet and mattress. It is not clear from court documents what the hotel management did about the family’s complaint.

Oceana Resorts, who operate the hotel, did not respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit.

“The hotel staff knew or should have known that the room was infested with bed bugs,” the lawsuit states.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Trevor Eddy, the lawyer representing the family, said that the hotel was negligent and caused the family emotional distress. The family is also suing over unfair trade practices, premises liability and breach of contract for an unspecified amount of money.

In 2020, Orkin, a pest control company, ranked Myrtle Beach in the worst 50 cities for bed bugs in the country. The list was based on treatment data from the areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments.