1 person sick with West Nile virus, Horry to spray for mosquitoes. How to stay safe.

A person in Horry County has become sick with West Nile virus after getting bitten by a mosquito, officials said Friday afternoon.

Health officials with the South Carolina Dept. of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said in a news release Friday that one person and three mosquitoes tested from the Pee Dee region had tested positive for West Nile virus. Horry County Council member Al Allen confirmed the person who tested positive is from Horry County.

In response to the positive test, as well as a rainy July, and as part of regular mosquito control, Horry County plans to begin conducting aerial spraying of mosquitoes on Monday. Allen’s company, Allen Aviation, will conduct the spraying, he told The Sun News on Friday.

It’s not yet clear where the spraying will occur. Specific areas identified for spraying will be released at a later date, county officials said in a news release earlier this week, and will also be available on their website. Allen said he didn’t yet know where his company would be spraying, and didn’t know much else about the West Nile virus case.

“There is a confirmed (human) case of the West Nile virus within Horry County. Any further information will have to be confirmed with Horry County Mosquito Control,” he said.

In it’s release, DHEC said the Horry County case was the first human contraction of West Nile virus this year, but noted that such occurrences are not wholly uncommon in South Carolina.

“Identifying mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus in our state is not uncommon,” Dr. Chris Evans, the state public health entomologist, said in a statement. “A positive identification should serve as a reminder of the importance of preventing mosquito bites.”

Most people who test positive for West Nile virus do not get sick, DHEC officials said. About 20% of people who test positive may develop a fever with other symptoms such as headaches, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rashes. People with those symptoms generally recover completely, DHEC said, though fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months.

About 0.7% of people who test positive for West Nile virus develop a serious neurological illness such as encephalitis or meningitis, which is inflammation of the brain or surrounding tissues. The symptoms of neurological illness can include headache, high fever, neck stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, seizures, or paralysis, DHEC said.

“Most people infected with West Nile virus have no symptoms,” Dr. Linda Bell, South Carolina’s state epidemiologist, said in a statement. “The risk of serious illness such as encephalitis, a potentially fatal inflammation of the brain, occurs in less than one percent of people infected.”

Horry County plans to begin spraying for mosquitoes Aug. 16, weather permitting. The spraying will occur 30 minutes prior to sunset and 30 minutes after sunset. Allen’s company uses small airplanes to fly low to the ground and spray areas where mosquitoes are located.

Allen’s company has a multi-year contract with Horry County to spray for mosquitoes worth a total of $77,000, according to state ethics forms. Allen has repeatedly defended his work with the county, saying his contract has been previously investigated and is fully ethical.

According to DHEC, the person with West Nile virus tested positive on Aug. 6. No information about the person’s health was given. West Nile virus can be spread from some insects and animals to people, and between people if they share blood, but it cannot be spread via coughing or sneezing like other viruses.

How to stay safe

To avoid mosquitoes that may be carrying West Nile virus, DHEC recommends that residents take the following protective measures:

Elminate sources of still, standing water on property, including those in gutters, buckets, flowerpots, birdbaths, old car tires, pet drinking bowls and on top of pool covers.

Use insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, IR3535, or 2-undecanone. Such repellents can keep mosquitoes from biting.

Wear light-colored clothing to reduce the risk of bites.

Ensure doors and windows have tight screens to keep mosquitoes out of the home.

In her statement, Bell said she recommends contacting a doctor or other health care provider if you develop fever or other symptoms after being bitten by a mosquito.

A wet July

In addition to the positive case of West Nile virus in Horry County, the region has also experienced significant rain in recent weeks, which can foster the type of environment that allows insects like mosquitoes to breed.

According to data from the National Weather Service’s station in North Myrtle Beach, 17 days of July experienced some rain, with thunderstorms occurring on 14 of those days. A total of 6.4 inches of rain was recorded. According to the NWS’ station in Florence, 16 days of July experienced some rain, with thunderstorms occurring on 13 of those days. That station recorded 5.7 inches of precipitation.

Horry County spokesperson Thomas Bell said Friday that the county attempts to spray for mosquitoes regularly to keep the population in check, and that recent rains have made doing so more difficult. County officials hope a mid-August dry spell will allow the sprays to occur, he said.

“They try to do the spraying regularly to keep down on the number of mosquitoes,” he said.

In it’s news release announcing its plans to spray, Horry County officials recommended that residents wash, scrub or peel all homegrown fruits and vegetables before eating them.

And to help keep the area’s honeybee population safe, officials urged beekeepers to contact Horry County Stormwater to identify the location of their colonies. Beekeepers can tell the county where they keep their colonies at the county’s website.

Citizens who need to request spraying in the unincorporated areas of Horry County can contact the Horry County Road & Drainage Hotline at 843-381-8000 or by the online form found on their website.