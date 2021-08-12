Local

Georgetown crash victim was 13-year-old girl, coroner says

A crash Wednesday night in Georgetown County killed a teenage girl and injured five other people.

Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway identified the victim as Claire Walker, 13, of Georgetown.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on a private road near Pennyroyal Road, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The driver of a Jeep Wrangler lost control of the vehicle, a crash report stated, causing it to overturn with six passengers inside. No one in the vehicle was wearing seatbelts.

Five people were taken to the hospital with injuries. One of those passengers had to be airlifted.

Top stories

Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Profile Image of Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III writes about crime, courts and police for The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Albert was editor-in-chief at Florida International University’s student newspaper. He also covered Miami-Dade and Broward County for WLRN, South Florida’s NPR station.He is an award-winning journalist who has reported throughout South Florida and New York City. Hablo espanol.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service