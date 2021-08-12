Georgetown crash victim was 13-year-old girl, coroner says

A crash Wednesday night in Georgetown County killed a teenage girl and injured five other people.

Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway identified the victim as Claire Walker, 13, of Georgetown.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on a private road near Pennyroyal Road, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The driver of a Jeep Wrangler lost control of the vehicle, a crash report stated, causing it to overturn with six passengers inside. No one in the vehicle was wearing seatbelts.

Five people were taken to the hospital with injuries. One of those passengers had to be airlifted.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.