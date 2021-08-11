Building collapses in Conway, leaving 1 injured after being trapped in rubble

Getty Images/iStockphoto

One person was injured after a building collapsed in Conway Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

At 2:19 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a call about a collapsed building with somebody trapped inside on Jordan Lake Road.

Authorities removed the person from under the building. The person was transported by ambulance to a landing zone and then flown to the hospital via a medical helicopter.

