No more digging holes in the sand at this Grand Strand beach according to new rule

Surfside Beach City Council approved a rule that prohibits beachgoers from digging holes in the sand deeper than two feet.

Council members voted 3-2 on the matter during a Tuesday council meeting. The ordinance also states holes must be refilled before one leaves the beach and bans the use of shovels with blades greater than 6 inches wide or 6 inches long.

Initially, council sought to prohibit the use of metal shovels for recreational digging, but councilwoman Cindy Keating spoke out last meeting, saying the ordinance should address the size of the shovel not the material.

During the meeting, Police Chief Kenneth Hofmann said the ordinance will give officers the ability to intervene when needed and remind people to refill holes.

“We’re not going to be out trolling and looking for people digging holes,” he said.

Hofmann previously said if beachgoers don’t follow the rules, they would be given a citation as a last resort.

Council members noted the danger digging holes can be to sea turtles and how they can ruin the town’s beach equipment. They also cited holes dug deeper than 2 feet as a safety hazard, according to city documents.

Council members Michael Drake and David Pellegrino voted against the ordinance for a second time. They previously said saying adopting it would be government overreach.