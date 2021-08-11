Local

Man hits $3 million in lottery two weeks after winning $40K ticket in Myrtle Beach

A man buying lottery tickets at a Myrtle Beach gas station hit an almost unbelievable stroke of luck — twice.

The man won a $40,000 prize July 16, and returned to the same gas station July 27, when he won $3 million, according to a news release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Both winnings were from Mega Millions tickets sold at the Murphy USA gas station located on Kings Road in Myrtle Beach, the release said.

“I couldn’t believe it,” the winner said in the release. “My family was shocked when I broke the news.”

On both tickets, the man was just one number away from hitting the jackpot.

The man wondered what his odds were of winning such large sums of money within a short period of time. According to the lottery, the odds of winning $40,000 playing Mega Millions are 1 in 931,001, and the odds of winning $3 million are about 1 in 13 million.

The gas station received $400 and $30,000 commissions for selling the winning tickets.

