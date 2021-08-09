Myrtle Beach man killed in weekend car crash on Highway 17 Bypass identified

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of Myrtle Beach’s latest deadly car crash.

Richard “Rick” Dickinson was killed in a car wreck on 38th Avenue North and Highway 17 Bypass Sunday afternoon. Dickinson, 74, lived in the Myrtle Beach area, said Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating the deadly crash, McSpadden said.

Details of the crash have not been given.