Overturned ice truck knocks out power to thousands in North Myrtle Beach

Photo courtesy of Pat Dowling with the City of North Myrtle Beach.

More than 5,000 people were without power in North Myrtle Beach after an ice truck overturned, officials said.

A Frank’s ICE delivery truck turned on its side at Water Tower Road Monday morning, causing the power outage, said City of North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling. No one was injured, he said.

A live power outage map from Horry Electric Cooperative showed about 5,050 people lost power in the Barefoot area of North Myrtle Beach.

The truck was still on its side in the road as of 10:20 a.m., Dowling said. Water Tower Road will remain closed off until towing companies take care of the truck.

A photo of the scene provided by Dowling appears to show a utility pole crooked behind the overturned ice truck.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Dowling did not know when power would be restored to the area.