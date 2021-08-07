Need a shot? You can get vaccinated today at one of Myrtle Beach’s most historic sites

A historical marker tells the story of Charlie’s Place on Carver Street in the Booker T. Washington neighborhood. galbert@thesunnews.com

A back-to-school event is being hosted at one of Myrtle Beach’s most historic spots Saturday and attendees can get vaccinated there too.

The Brother’s and Sista’s United, a local philanthropic group, has organized a back-to-school event at Charlie’s Place complete with games, giveaways and an optional COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine will be administered by MUSC for people over the age of 12, according to the event’s Facebook post.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We can’t save the world but it all starts within us first! Looking forward to seeing you there!” the group’s Facebook post stated.

Horry County has reported more than 1,500 coronavirus cases in the last seven days, an 84% increase from the previous week, according to data from the CDC. Coronavirus hospitalizations have also spiked more than 90% in the last week, an “eerie” comparison to the stats from last summer when the virus was surging, one local doctor said.

Charlie’s Place was one of the most popular music venues in Myrtle Beach during the segregation era. Famous Black musicians stayed and performed at the hotel and club, where white people and Black people danced together.

After the club and motel closed, it sat decaying in Myrtle Beach’s Black neighborhood known as “the hill”. Years of work by the City of Myrtle Beach and other locals helped restore parts of the old buildings, and it is currently used as a community center, business incubator and event space.

Charlie’s Place is located at 1420 Carver St, Myrtle Beach, SC.