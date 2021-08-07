Local

Carolina Country Music Fest early bird tickets are on sale. Here’s how you can save.

CCMF attendees raise their hands as Gyth Rigdon performs the National Anthem Thursday afternoon at Carolina Country Music Fest.
CCMF attendees raise their hands as Gyth Rigdon performs the National Anthem Thursday afternoon at Carolina Country Music Fest. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Eager country music fans can now get their hands on tickets to the 2022 Carolina Country Music Fest, and save some money too.

The Myrtle Beach music festival which draws thousands of fans each year announced Friday, Aug. 6, that early bird tickets were available. Less than three hours later the “Super VIP” tickets were sold out.

The tickets, currently only being sold as four-day passes, can be bought in full or paid using a payment plan.

“Early Bird tickets now on sale!” the festival tweeted Friday, saying that the lowest price the tickets will ever be is now. “Headliners coming up soon! We sold out last year and we’re coming to do it again,” the tweet continued.

The festival is planned for June 9-12, 2022. Below are early bird the ticket options, according to the CCMF website.

Top stories

Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

4 Day GA: $169

4 Day Main Stage VIP: $329

4 Day Super VIP: $1199 (sold out)

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Profile Image of Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III writes about crime, courts and police for The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Albert was editor-in-chief at Florida International University’s student newspaper. He also covered Miami-Dade and Broward County for WLRN, South Florida’s NPR station.He is an award-winning journalist who has reported throughout South Florida and New York City. Hablo espanol.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service