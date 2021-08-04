Seth Rogen has a hot take on his wax figure at Myrtle Beach museum

Actor Seth Rogen attends the 2016 MTV Movie Awards in Burbank, California, on April 9, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images AFP/Getty Images

Actor and comedian Seth Rogen took to social media to speculate about his wax figure’s clothing and placement at the Hollywood Wax Museum in Myrtle Beach.

“I will never understand why the Myrtle Beach wax museum has me in a tuxedo standing next to the Mona Lisa,” Rogen posted in a Saturday Twitter post.

His tweet, which garnered nearly 5,000 retweets and over a 100,000 likes, includes a photo of a fan sitting in a chair next to Rogen’s wax figure, which stands in front of a fake Mona Lisa painting.

I will never understand why the Myrtle Beach wax museum has me in a tuxedo standing next to the Mona Lisa. pic.twitter.com/NBEZTdGrKh — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 31, 2021

Almost 2,000 Twitter users responded to Rogen’s tweet, including his mother Sandy, who asked, “Is that a wax you?”

Rapper Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, commented on Rogen’s photo, saying the fan in the photo was “dripping” in his Jaden Smith merch and Jordan shoes. Rogen responded: “I know I wish my statue was in that outfit instead.”

The museum allow visitors to pose and take pictures with their favorite celebrities, while also learning about their pets, businesses and charity work.

Officials with the wax museum did not respond to a request for comment as of Wednesday morning.

There are other museum locations in California, Missouri and Tennessee.