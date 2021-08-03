Local
Coroner identifies Pennsylvania woman hit by car and killed in Myrtle Beach
The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the latest pedestrian death in Myrtle Beach.
Rebecca Latuch, 49, was hit by a car while attempting to cross North Kings Highway about 9:20 p.m. Monday, said Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. The crash happened at the intersection with 70th Avenue. Latuch died from her injuries on-scene, Willard said.
Latuch was visiting Myrtle Beach from Somerset, Pennsylvania.
